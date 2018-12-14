© 2020 WKSU
Economy

What Will the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Role Be In Region's Future Bids for the NFL Draft?

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published December 14, 2018 at 6:45 PM EST
Pro Football Hall of Fame
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU
The bid for the 2019 and 2020 drafts split the action between Cleveland's Public Auditorium and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Crain's Cleveland's Kevin Kleps says that's likely what caused the NFL to pass over Northeast Ohio.

The NFL Draft is not coming to Northeast Ohio in 2019 or 2020. And any bids in the near future might pivot away from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

Northeast Ohio’s bid to host the draft put the first two days at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, and the last day at the Hall of Fame. But this week, Las Vegas got the nod for 2020, while Nashville was previously selected for next year.

Kevin Kleps, assistant editor at Crain’s Cleveland Business, says the Cleveland-Canton split may have cost the region its chance, and future bids will probably concentrate mostly on Cleveland due to its larger number of hotel rooms. But that could change once the billion-dollar Hall of Fame Village is completed.

“If this village project gets done as they’ve said it’s going to be done, it looks like it’s going to be incredible. So who knows? The Hall of Fame’s a huge, important piece for the NFL -- with the history and whatnot – so I wouldn’t put anything off the table.”

The project is currently set for completion in 2020.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
