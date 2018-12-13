© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Another Project on Cuyahoga Falls' Reopened Front Street Gets Historic Tax Credit

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published December 13, 2018 at 6:39 PM EST
photo of Levinson's Uniforms sign
LEVINSONS UNIFORMS
The Levinson building was built in the 1930s, and home to various clothing stores until last year, when Levinson's Uniforms moved to a new location.

The State of Ohio’s latest round of historic tax credits includes a well-known building in Cuyahoga Falls.

Developers are getting a credit of more than $156,000 to transform the Levinson Building on Front Street -- built in the 1930s -- into a mix of retail and residential space. It’s the sixth project on Front Street that’s gotten a credit in the past two years. The street was a pedestrian mall from 1978 until this past February.

Kelli Crawford-Smith with the city of Cuyahoga Falls says the change has brought more businesses to Front Street, and developers are having no problem attracting tenants.

“And that stems directly from bringing access and visibility to these buildings that [was] not there with the old pedestrian mall.”

Construction is slated to begin on the Levinson project in the spring. Among the 25 other projects receiving tax credits in this round are the art deco Ohio Bell Building in downtown Cleveland, and the Packard Apartments in Warren, built and named for the brothers who founded the Packard automobile company.

Tags

EconomyFront StreetCuyahoga Falls Downtown Transformation Project
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
