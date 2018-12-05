© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Ohio House Votes to End "Pink Tax" on Feminine Hygiene Products

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 5, 2018 at 9:50 PM EST
photo of Brigid Kelly
SHANE WALKER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rep. Brigid Kelly said the elimination would benefit millions of Ohio women.

Democratic lawmakers in the Ohio House who have been pushing for years to eliminate sales tax on feminine hygiene products were finally able to get it through – and nearly unanimously. It was part of a larger tax-related bill.

Rep. Brigid Kelly is among those fighting what is known as the “pink tax.” She said tampons and pads are medically necessary products for women. And she said they are expensive.

“By exempting these feminine hygiene products from the sales tax, millions of Ohio women and families will benefit,” she said.

It’s estimated the state could lose $4 million a year in sales tax revenue. 

The elimination of the “Pink Tax” was rolled into a Republican-sponsored bill that allows small businesses to pay their sales taxes when they receive payment, rather than up front when customers order goods or services.  

