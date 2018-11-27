Public Safety or Onerous Regulation? State Legislature Considers Occupational Licensing Requirements

Lawmakers are considering a dramatic change to the way Ohio issues licenses for people in certain professions and industries. Supporters say this measure would help clear out unnecessary licensing boards.

The bill requires lawmakers to review all occupational licenses to decide if the regulations are too onerous or if the license is basically a permission slip to work in Ohio.

Republican Senator Rob McColley of Napoleon said he wrote the measure to consider not just a few but the hundreds of licensed professions.

“We are not going to be granting exemptions to occupational licenses because this process is meant to be broad it’s meant to be indiscriminate,” he said.

But several professional groups have argued a license is imperative to protecting public safety.