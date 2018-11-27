© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Public Safety or Onerous Regulation? State Legislature Considers Occupational Licensing Requirements

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 27, 2018 at 6:22 PM EST
Rob McColley
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) testifies for his bill in front of the Ohio House Federalism and Interstate Relations Committee.

Lawmakers are considering a dramatic change to the way Ohio issues licenses for people in certain professions and industries. Supporters say this measure would help clear out unnecessary licensing boards. 

The bill requires lawmakers to review all occupational licenses to decide if the regulations are too onerous or if the license is basically a permission slip to work in Ohio.

Republican Senator Rob McColley of Napoleon said he wrote the measure to consider not just a few but the hundreds of licensed professions.

“We are not going to be granting exemptions to occupational licenses because this process is meant to be broad it’s meant to be indiscriminate,” he said.

But several professional groups have argued a license is imperative to protecting public safety.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
