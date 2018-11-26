© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Gov. Kasich Says He Will Talk to GM Following Lordstown Plant Shutdown Announcement

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 26, 2018 at 8:54 PM EST
photo of John Kasich
TIM DUBRAVITZ
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Kasich said JobsOhio will not be able to help in this situation.

Gov. John Kasich said he’ll be talking to General Motors about its decision to shut down the assembly plant in Lordstown, potentially putting 1,500 people out of work. He’s sounding like all isn’t lost even if the plant closes.

Kasich said he’s talked to GM about how the Lordstown-made Chevy Cruze wasn’t very profitable.

“I had a sense that there wasn’t this kind of a decision coming at this point,” he said.

But in the end, he said there isn’t much the state can do.

“This is pure economics. This is what a free enterprise system is. And we have to take care of the workers, but this is very painful. I mean, Lordstown has been a critical part of that whole region up there and it’s a sad day,” he said.

And as for whether his job creating entity JobsOhio could have stopped this shutdown, he said there's little he can do there as well.

“JobsOhio can’t tell a board of a company or a CEO of a company how to run their business,” he said.

Kasich says he’ll be talking to GM CEO Mary Barra about moving another vehicle production line into that facility or whether it can repositioned, perhaps with a parts manufacturer.

Tags

EconomyGov. John KasichJobsOhioGMLordstown
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content