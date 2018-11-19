© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

What Will You be Buying This Holiday Season? Clothes, Electronics, Toys Expected to Sell Well

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 19, 2018 at 6:08 PM EST
credit_cards__credit_jo_ingles.jpg
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Retail sales should be strong in Ohio this holiday season.

Retailers throughout Ohio are gearing up for the holiday shopping season. The industry expects consumers will be buying more this year than last.

Gordon Gough with the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants says a University of Cincinnati study shows this holiday season should be happy for retailers in Ohio.

“Ohio will see a 3.2 percent increase in Ohio retail activity, a 3.2 percent increase over 2017 numbers.”

Gough says toys, electronics and clothing are expected to be popular during this holiday season. The study shows a total of $24.9 billion in 2018 will be spent during this holiday season. But that is around half of national estimates of increased spending.

Tags

EconomyHoliday spendingholiday shoppingOhio retail forecast