Amazon To Open 'Gateway' At Wilmington Air Park

Amazon has announced it will open a new air gateway at Wilmington Air Park in Wilmington, Ohio. The announcement comes as the company continues to build out its air hub operation at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

"We are excited to bring our Amazon Air operation to KILN while we continue building out our central air hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport," Sarah Rhoads, director of Amazon Air, said in a news release. "We are opening an operation in Wilmington to ensure we have the capacity to continue to delight our customers."

The new operation will include daily flights and an onsite facility to sort packages bound for their next destination.

"Wilmington and Clinton County know air cargo logistics and have experience to support these operations," said Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition. "The revitalization of this strategic Ohio asset will compliment Amazon's existing operations and leverage a talented, skilled workforce ready to move their products anywhere in the world."

It's unclear how many jobs will be created. Executive Director of the Clinton County Port Authority Dan Evers says, "We do not have a precise job figure. We think it will be consequential and impactful."

Amazon Air currently operates out of more than 20 airports across the United States, with Wilmington opening next year.

