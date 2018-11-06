Internet Of Things May Be Ohio's Manufacturing Future

Northeast Ohio manufacturing could increase dramatically over the next seven years if it embraces the Internet of Things, or IoT.

Industrial IoT is where computer devices are embedded in every step of manufacturing.

The advocacy group, Team NEO, has put together a roadmap for the region, detailing its strengths and weaknesses, with and without IoT.

Jacob Duritsky is the vice president of strategy and research for TeamNEO.

“There is a lot you can do with a very small investment. Think about the future. Don’t think because you’ve always done something one way it’s sustainable, and that’s what you should continue to do. Continue to try to find new ways to differentiate your products, to make them globally competitive.”

Duritsky says Industrial IoT could boost economic input in Northeast Ohio manufacturing anywhere between four and 13 billion dollars.

Manufacturers can find the report below, as well as a free IoT readiness assessment at the end of the report.