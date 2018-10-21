Ohio Adds 4,000 Jobs in September

Ohio’s official unemployment rate went unchanged from August to September, although workforce participation is at an all-time high.

Five-point six million. That’s the numbers of Ohioans working non-farm jobs last month.

State labor officials say it represents Ohio’s largest workforce ever after employers added more than 4,000 jobs last month. The state’s official jobless rate is tied to a monthly survey of workers, which showed fewer collecting unemployment benefits last month.

September brought job gains for manufacturers, the private service-providing sector, and trade transportation and utilities.

Last month was not as kind to construction and leisure and hospitality, which each lost positions.

Ohio’s unemployment rate is well below this time a year ago, but still higher than the nationwide average.