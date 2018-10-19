Warren Energy Incubator Opens New $4.5 Million Battery Lab

A new lab at an energy incubator in downtown Warren is hoping to bring in startups and entrepreneurs from around the country. The Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center (TBEIC) unveiled its new battery testing lab Thursday, which can simulate blackouts or test life expectancy of power sources.

Rick Stockburger, vice president of TBEIC, says they’ll be mentoring energy companies that deal with everything from the power grid to energy storage.

“We also have a number of drone companies we work with. Because one of the biggest issues with drones is being able to make them fly further or carry more weight. So we’re uniquely positioned to be able to help companies like that. We also do introductions to funding. We also have a co-working space here because, personally, I’m a big believer in different types of people from different walks of life being able to work together.”

The new lab is housed in a former department store building in Warren, and cost about $4.5 million to refurbish over the past decade.

Stockburger says the new facility will help add to the 300 jobs that the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center has helped create in the region.