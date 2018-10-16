Non-Profits Receive Grant to Complete Akron's First Shared-Use Kitchen

Two non-profits are getting a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to complete Akron’s first shared kitchen and food incubator.

The Well Community Development Corporation and Asian Services in Action (ASIA) received $250,000.

It will provide a full kitchen for local small businesses, food trucks and caterers.

Michael Byun is the CEO for ASIA.

“I think when we’re talking about “small businesses” we’re talking about the single mother in the Kenmore neighborhood who has this amazing talent for developing salsa, and giving that person the tools and resources necessary to scale that up,” he said.

Byun said the kitchen will also help provide healthier options in the area.

He expects it to be open early next year.