Economy

Non-Profits Receive Grant to Complete Akron's First Shared-Use Kitchen

Published October 16, 2018 at 12:29 PM EDT
Photo of the Well in Akron, Ohio
GOOGLE EARTH
The Well is located in what used to be Akron's First Presbyterian Church.

Two non-profits are getting a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to complete Akron’s first shared kitchen and food incubator.

The Well Community Development Corporation and Asian Services in Action (ASIA) received $250,000.

It will provide a full kitchen for local small businesses, food trucks and caterers.

Michael Byun is the CEO for ASIA.

“I think when we’re talking about “small businesses” we’re talking about the single mother in the Kenmore neighborhood who has this amazing talent for developing salsa, and giving that person the tools and resources necessary to scale that up,” he said.

Byun said the kitchen will also help provide healthier options in the area.

He expects it to be open early next year.

