Economy

Akron, Canton Are Among Several Cities in Fiscal Stress According to State Auditor

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 11, 2018 at 9:04 PM EDT
photo of financial stress map
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Akron, Canton, Alliance, Fostoria, Parma Heights, Norwood and Powell are all listed as under "financial stress."

The state auditor finds signs of fiscal stress continue for several cities his office first warned in December. The analysis indicates some of those cities, including Akron and Canton, could now be on the verge of a fiscal emergency.

Seven cities are under fiscal stress in Auditor Dave Yost’s financial health indicator report. They include Akron, Canton and one of the wealthiest communities in the state, Powell in Delaware County. Nine other cities are very close to being put in that category.

The report also found more than 100 cities are spending more than they’re taking in. While he agrees with the state’s original cuts to cities and counties, Yost believes it’s time to re-evaluate how Ohio funds local governments.

“A great deal of what the state government does is accomplished through cities and counties and villages. It’s a fair, moral position to say that the state ought to defray some of those costs,” he said.

Yost says this report shows a 33 percent increase in communities facing fiscal stress from his report late last year.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
