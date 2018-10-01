© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

Bounce Innovation Hub Partners With MAGNET In Akron

Published October 1, 2018 at 11:03 PM EDT
Home of Akron Bounce
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU
The Iterator will be housed on Bounce's Akron property.

A new resource is starting in Akron to help entrepreneurs who are working to manufacture products.

Bounce Innovation Hub is partnering with the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, known as MAGNET, to start the Iterator.

It will coordinate Bounce’s innovation hub services with MAGNET’s product development skills.

MAGNET’s Brandon Cornuke says he’s confident this partnership will help Akron thrive with new jobs and new ideas.

“Our philosophy is pretty much to help entrepreneurs understand the most important things they need to know, and spend the least amount of time and money learning as much as they can about those things. Entrepreneurship is full of risks and lots of guesses, and we aim to help our clients understand those guesses and address them quickly.”

The Iterator is located on Bounce’s property in downtown Akron.

Tags

Economyentrepreneurship and innovationMAGNETBounce Innovation HubManufacturing Advocacy and Growth NetworkBrandon Cornuke
Related Content