Diebold Nixdorf's New CEO Looks to the Future

Northeast Ohio-based banking technology company Diebold Nixdorf will be cutting some jobs across its worldwide work force. But its new CEO says that may not mean an overall reduction in the company’s employee headcount.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Gerrard Schmid, CEO Diebold Nixdorf

Gerrard Schmid took over at financially ailing Diebold Nixdorf in February. He says a key factor in getting back on track is maximizing efficiency in serving customers.

He cites the example of a new remote diagnostic capability for handling on-location problems with ATMs. That will likely lead to a reduced need for technicians. But, Schmid says, that’s not the whole story. “On the flip side we’ll need many more software developers to build that capability. So, I think there will be rebalancing over the long hall around the mix of employees. I don’t know that will be a significant shrinking of the employee base.”

Schmid says the talent fit is an important factor in some parts of the company too. And that’s one reason Diebold Nixdorf’s headquarters is staying in greater Canton where there is an experienced administrative work force in place.