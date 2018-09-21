© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Ohio's Jobless Rate Remains Unchanged

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 21, 2018 at 4:59 PM EDT
Manufacturing
WIKIMEDIA
/
WIKIMEDIA
Manufacturing jobs in Ohio declined in August, hurt by tariffs according to the Buckeye Institute

The state’s jobless rate last month was unchanged from July.  But that’s mixed news to some who watch the economy.

The state’s unemployment rate has been sitting at 4.6 percent for two months straight. The conservative Buckeye Institute notes that while the state added 9,400 private sector jobs, Ohio is still more than half a point behind the nation’s jobless rate. And it also says that manufacturing lost jobs. It blames that decrease on increased tariffs. The progressive Policy Matters Ohio says this year may be the best year for jobs since 2014, noting that Ohio has recovered the jobs it lost in the Great Recession. But it says census data is showing that there were still 118,000 more Ohioans in poverty last year than there were before the recession.

Tags

EconomyBuckeye InstitutePolicy Matters OhioOhio unemploymentUnemploymentjobless rate
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content