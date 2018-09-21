Akron is Becoming a Go-To Place for eBay

eBay is back in Akron. In January the international web marketplace chose the Rubber City to roll out its “Retail Revival” internet-storefront training program. Thursday the company returned to introduce a new service called eBay@Home.

eBay@Home is a telephone support operation for internet customers that’s staffed by trained eBay employees--not contract workers with third party companies.

The first place in North America where eBay@Home is hiring local work-from-home employees is Akron. Chaundra Trotter of Barberton is one of the forty who’ve been hired. “I did work-at-home jobs before. But this opportunity to be involved like this is just awesome. It’s a wonderful opportunity. "

Other eBay@Home workers will be hired in select communities around the country. The company says there were 1,300 applicants for the 40 jobs in Akron.