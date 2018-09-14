© 2020 WKSU
Economy

High Speed Internet is Elusive in Some Areas of Ohio

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 14, 2018 at 11:01 PM EDT

The Republican gubernatorial ticket wants to bring together business and technology entrepreneurs to advise the state on creating high-tech jobs and improving state services. But as Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports, right now that won’t help more than a million people who don’t have high speed internet in their homes.
 

One in 11 Ohioans have no access to reliable, affordable broadband, including a third of the state’s rural residents, but also thousands of people in the state’s biggest cities. Kyle Quillen with Agile Networks in Canton says business and tech leaders should play a role in state policy on a high-tech economy, and says there is money and opportunity in getting reliable high speed internet throughout the state.
 
“We have to help facilitate that. We have to help that investment happen. And ultimately, it will get there. It’s not going to happen overnight, because it’s a poor infrastructure. “
 
Bills to put up state money to incentivize broadband investment in rural homes and communities and in pockets of urban areas have passed the House but haven’t moved in the Senate.
 

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
