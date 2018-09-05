© 2020 WKSU
Economy
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

Tech Startup Wants to Make It Easier to Find Jobs After College

Published September 5, 2018 at 5:39 PM EDT
Wisr staff
getwisr.com
Co-founder John Knific (fifth from right) with the Wisr team.

A Cleveland-based tech startup wants to make it easier for students to find jobs after they graduate.
 
Wisr is an online networking site that facilitates communication in academic and professional university communities. It helps students and alumni connect with career professionals.
 
John Knific co-founded Wisr in 2016. He says he hopes to provide guidance to undergrads – something he felt he missed in school. 

“I literally got so far as getting accepted to (Case Western Reserve University's) medical school before I stopped and asked myself, ‘is this actually what I want to do in life?’ I ended up deferring for a year and in that time I started my first company, and I’ve never looked back.”
 
Wisr works with university departments to launch the software and upload enrollment data to the program. It can also connect alumni to other alumni, students to students, and prospective students to current students.
 
Wisr partners with four Ohio universities  (Case Western Reserve University, Cedarville University, Denison University, and Oberlin College) and the University of Chicago. Knific says the company hopes to expand nationwide. 
 

