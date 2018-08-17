© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Ohio Gains 7,600 New Jobs, and Jobless Rate Increases

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 17, 2018 at 7:24 PM EDT
photo of help wanted sign
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The jobless rate increased from 4.5 percent to 4.6 percent in July.

Ohio’s jobless rate was up a little bit last month. But there’s good news in the new report too.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in July inched up slightly from 4.5 percent in June to 4.6 percent in July. And that puts the state’s jobless rate at one-half a point higher than the national unemployment rate. 

But that being said, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said the state actually gained 7,600 jobs in July in manufacturing, construction, educational and health services, and in leisure and hospitality.  

The numbers finally broke a streak of job growth that was below the national average for 5.5 years. And the state’s unemployment rate this July was almost one-half of a point lower than the same time last year.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
