© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Akron-Canton Airport is Changing Leadership, but Not Its Plans for the Future

Published August 8, 2018 at 10:02 PM EDT
Akron Canton Airport interior
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU
Construction for a concourse upgrade at the Akron-Canton Airport is set to begin Aug. 28, followed by the start of the airport's new CEO in October.

This week the Akron-Canton Airport introduced a new CEO and announced the groundbreaking for a $32 million expansion. The construction for the project is to begin Aug. 28.  

photof of Incoming and outgoing CEOs Camacho and McQueen
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU
/
WKSU
Renato Camacho and Richard McQueen at Akron Canton Airport

Renato “Ren” Camacho will take over for retiring Akron-Canton CEO Richard McQueen in October.

He said the construction for the airport's expansion is a concourse upgrade and another step in an ongoing master plan to make the Akron-Canton Airport stronger in key operating areas. 

Main concourse Akron Canton Airport
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU
/
WKSU
Akron Canton Airport entrance to gates

Camacho said, in this case, that means attracting major airlines, or so called “legacies,” that in turn attract passengers.  

“Looking at the current master plan that is embarking on the gate expansion program, that’s one opportunity where the legacy carriers are being looked at as important entity and stakeholder moving the airport forward from a passenger standpoint,” he said.

Camacho says he and his predecessor are hoping the upgrades will help reverse a trend of declining passenger traffic at the Akron-Canton Airport in recent years. 

Tags

EconomyAkron Canton AirportAirline hubsAkron Canton loses flightsOhio airportsFAA
Related Content