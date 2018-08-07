Ohio Aviation Association Urges More Help for the State's Airports

The Ohio Aviation Association wants the state to help the economic future of Ohio’s airports. It is presenting government and business leaders with a five-point action plan. The organization’s executive director talked Tuesday about item No. 2 on the list.

Stacy Heaton said it is urgent that the state help bring aviation training schools together with airports.

She said that can help stem a decades-long loss of interest in becoming a pilot or aviation mechanic that now has too few young people coming into the field.

“That is a significant shortage that will hit us like a brick," she said. "And we really need to look to potential education entities to come on to the airports, have hands-on experience, get people involved in aviation. And airports are the place to do that.”

Heaton noted that many airports have land and the infrastructure, including power and water, to facilitate developing classrooms, labs and workshops.

Other parts of the plan include making state funding available to help make airports more competitive in attracting airlines and helping them improve marketing.