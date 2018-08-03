Fulton Municipal Airport Is Rebranded Akron Executive With Stark State Partnership

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan spoke at a news conference Friday about plans to transform the old Fulton Municipal Airport into an economic development driver.

Horrigan wants the airport to be a location magnet for businesses that need frequent and flexible air travel. He said they will bring jobs, and word of their moving here will stimulate more development.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and State College President Para Jones attend news conference Friday about plans for the Akron Fulton Municipal Airport.

It may already have. Stark State College President Para Jones said the school’s new commercial driver training facility and track will be at the airport.

“We actually found something else in the city," she said. "But when we found out what was going on here, we thought it was pretty important to be in a location where one, we thought the land, infrastructure and facility were perfect, but two, we could be part of a bigger economic development plan.”

Fulton Airport is also being rebranded. It’s now Akron Executive Airport”, “AKR” for short, with the tag line “AKR means business.”