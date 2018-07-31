Summit Food Coalition's Guide Supports Farmers Markets and Other Local Food Sources

The Summit Food Coalition released its new food guide to increase access to locally grown food.

The Local Food Advocacy Day on Tuesday highlighted local farms, farmers markets and other local food sources.

Beth Knorr, director of the Summit Food Coalition, said the guide makes it easier to support these businesses.

“We all participate in food work, and it really does have an economic impact and also a quality-of-life impact," Knorr said. "Knowing that we are supporting our local entrepreneurs, our local farmers, means we will continue to have access to that good quality, nutritious food.”

Knorr said the Summit Food Coalition is hosting a stakeholder meeting that's open to the public Aug. 22 to discuss strengthening local food networks.