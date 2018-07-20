Cut Out the Middleman: Buy a New Car from the Carvana Vending Machine In Warrensville Heights

A new car vending machine is opening in the Cleveland suburb of Warrensville Heights.



The eight-story Carvana facility, which is the company's first in Ohio and 13th nationwide, automatically delivers a car to a buyer using a different technique than traditional car dealers.



Spokeswoman Amy O’Hara said customers select a car online, pay for it, and then pick it up at the facility.





“[Customers] can select a time and day when they would like to pick up their vehicle at the car vending machine," O'Hara said. "Once you’ve selected that time, you come down to the vending machine. We give you a large, oversized commemorative coin, and you put it in the coin slot. It brings the vending machine to life, and it vends your car out for you.”



The process only takes a few minutes, the company said in a news release.



The customer has a week to test-drive the car and choose to keep it or return it for full price.



O’Hara said the cars are also available by delivery to the buyer’s home.



