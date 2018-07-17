Fate of the TJX Project in Lordstown May Hinge on a Ballot Referendum

With the promise of creating 1,000 jobs, the TJX Companies, the parent to retailers T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, wants to put a distribution center in Lordstown. But some residents near where the 1.5 million-square-foot facility would be built have been trying to block it.

Credit Ohio Senate Gallery / Twitter / Twitter State Senator Sean O'Brien

Some neighbors of the project want to hold a referendum to overturn zoning changes local leaders made to allow TJX to proceed. Opponents need 124 signatures from the community of about 3,200 to force the special election.

State Sen. Sean O’Brien, who is a supporter of the project, said getting the will of the people is a good idea, but it will be crucial for everyone to be aware of the facts.

"I think they’re going to get the signatures because they don’t need that many. So the next step is the Aug. 21 ballot initiative, whether or not the zoning is approved," he said. "So it will be the people of Lordstown. It’s their community. They need to come out and understand what’s going on and then cast their votes accordingly.”

The potential for 1,000 new jobs at a TJX facility in Lordstown comes as General Motors may eliminate 1,500 jobs at its nearby complex.