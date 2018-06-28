© 2020 WKSU
Economy
The Entrepreneur Beat
J.M. Smucker Teams Up With a Columbus Accelerator to Boost Food Start Ups

Published June 28, 2018 at 10:37 PM EDT
Smucker's logo
Smucker's
/
The J.M. Smucker Company is looking to expand its influence across Ohio.

Editor's note: The role of Rev1 Ventures has been clarified in this story.

A new partnership could boost Ohio’s food and agriculture industry.

The J.M. Smucker Company is collaborating with Rev1 Ventures, a Columbus-based start-up accelerator and venture-capital fund, to seek out and promote emerging technologies in the food industry.

Tom Walker is the CEO of Rev1. He hopes the partnership will highlight food innovation in Ohio and draw in early-stage companies to work with Smucker.

“The food and ag-science market has been growing over the past five years, especially if you track the amount of venture capital investment across the country in those sectors. It’s really been on a growth spurt. I think this is an opportunity for Ohio to once again stand above other states and other regions and to be a leader in this industry.”

Walker says Rev1 will search the nation for innovative startups and potentially invest in them, while working with Smucker to develop and grow those companies.

