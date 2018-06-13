A. Schulman Shareholders Will Vote on Merger with Lyondell Basell

Shareholders of Northeast Ohio manufacturer A. Schulman are set to vote on a merger with LyondellBasell tomorrow.

LyondellBasell is the world’s seventh largest manufacturer of chemicals. Schulman, based in Fairlawn, makes plastics and resins. The two industries are looking to reduce cost and take advantage of a broader market.

Kent State professor Asli Arikan says this could mean a loss of local jobs.

“Cause most of these deals, if it’s with an industry is gonna go for consolidating duplicate activity which means, cutting out jobs.”

Schulman had nearly 5,000 employees. The deal is valued at more than $2 billion.