Economy

Ohio's Income Tax Revenue Climbs but Sales Taxes Lag

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 6, 2018 at 8:26 PM EDT
photo of Department of Taxation
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The projected income tax take for the fiscal year is now 5 percent higher than budgeted.

For the second month in a row, the state has brought in more personal income tax revenue than it budgeted for, meaning its surplus is growing.

The state’s personal income tax haul for May was up nearly 16 percent from estimates. Two months of double-digit percentage increases brings the total income tax take for the fiscal year to more than 5 percent over what was budgeted. 

But sales tax, which has raised concern all year, was down by half a point, and the alcohol beverage tax was also off nearly 12 percent from forecasts. 

The overall tax total for the fiscal year is now running more than 2 percent above estimates, which translates to a surplus of more than $418 million. A year ago, lawmakers were working to trim $800 million from their two-year budget because revenues were so far off estimates.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
