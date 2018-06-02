A New Report Highlights the Economic Benefits of Ohio Casinos and Racinos

A new report from the American Gaming Association finds that Ohio’s casino and racino industry is providing economic benefits and jobs to the state. Ohio’s 11 commercial gambling sites support 20,000 jobs and generate $3.6 billion in economic impact, according to the research.

Association Vice President for Strategic Communications Casey Clark says the group picked Ohio to study because of:

“How young the casino industry really is in the state. It wasn’t 10 years ago that there was no casino gaming in Ohio at all. And now we’re looking, you know, the original entrée into the market was four properties and now we’re at 11,” he said.

The report also finds that Ohio’s casinos and racinos generate more than a half-million dollars in gaming tax revenues each year.