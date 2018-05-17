Union Metal in Canton Gets a New Owner, Promises New Jobs

Canton’s Union Metal will reopen with a new owner after its acquisition by a New York-based investment firm.

In December, the parent company announced it would shut down operations, leading to the layoffs of more than 300 workers.

Stark Economic Development Board President Ray Hexamer says the revived company will start out with 100 to 150 workers before expanding to 250 in the next few years.

He says the company, which will now be known as Union Metal Industries Corp., plans to hire some of the laid-off employees.

“A portion of them are coming back. Obviously some other folks have picked up other jobs in the meantime. But the goal is to hire as many of the previous employees back to the facility.”

The company, which makes poles for streetlights, is more than 100 years old.