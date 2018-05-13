Akron Canton Airport Hopes for Talks With Uber, Lyft After Announcing $400 Permit Requirement

Drivers for Uber and Lyft are going to have to buy a $400 license to wait for fares at Akron-Canton Airport.

The new permits, which go into effect in a week, are the same price as the ones purchased by cab and limo companies who want to wait for fares on airport property. Airport spokeswoman Lisa Dalpiaz says she hopes rideshare companies will decide to cover some of the costs once they start to get feedback from their drivers.

“Uber has not been responsive to many requests to get some things going with negotiations. Just recently – in light of the story coming out – they did reach out. We have not sat down and had the conversation of the negotiations yet, but that’s going to take place here soon.”

Dalpiaz adds that they have had talks with Lyft for about a year, but no agreement has been reached with them, either.