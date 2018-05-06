Lordstown Mayor Hopes to Have a Deal With HomeGoods Done By Summer's End

Officials in Lordstown are once again looking forward to the possibility of a thousand new jobs after HomeGoods re-committed to building a new distribution center in the city.

HomeGoods – a chain of discount home fashion stores – had been looking for sites in the Mahoning Valley for months before picking one on the other side of the Ohio Turnpike from the GM assembly plant. But last month, the company said it would withdraw its rezoning request for the land, citing concerns from area residents about traffic and noise.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill says he believes the people with concerns were in the minority, and he’s glad HomeGoods has reconsidered.

“A lot of people are waiting to see what HomeGoods is going to actually offer the community. And I think that if they come through with a good offer for the schools and the village and everything else, I think it may change some people’s minds.”

Hill says the zoning request will be considered by the Planning Commission tomorrow, and could be a done deal by the end of summer, barring a voter referendum to stop the project.