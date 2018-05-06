© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Lordstown Mayor Hopes to Have a Deal With HomeGoods Done By Summer's End

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published May 6, 2018 at 7:48 PM EDT
Former General Motors Lordstown plant
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
The GM Lordstown plant is across from the site where HomeGoods plans to build a new distribution center, bringing 1,000 jobs to the city.

Officials in Lordstown are once again looking forward to the possibility of a thousand new jobs after HomeGoods re-committed to building a new distribution center in the city.

HomeGoods – a chain of discount home fashion stores – had been looking for sites in the Mahoning Valley for months before picking one on the other side of the Ohio Turnpike from the GM assembly plant. But last month, the company said it would withdraw its rezoning request for the land, citing concerns from area residents about traffic and noise.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill says he believes the people with concerns were in the minority, and he’s glad HomeGoods has reconsidered.

“A lot of people are waiting to see what HomeGoods is going to actually offer the community. And I think that if they come through with a good offer for the schools and the village and everything else, I think it may change some people’s minds.”

Hill says the zoning request will be considered by the Planning Commission tomorrow, and could be a done deal by the end of summer, barring a voter referendum to stop the project.

EconomyArno HillHomeGoodsLordstown
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
