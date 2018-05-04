© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Ohio's April Income Tax Revenue Is Up

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 4, 2018 at 10:13 PM EDT
Ohio Department of Taxation
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Personal income tax revenue rose in April by 12 percent.

Personal income tax revenue is back up again in the latest round of monthly reports from the state budget office. But as Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports, the overall numbers are right on target.
 

The state’s personal income tax haul for the annual tax return month of April was up nearly 12 percent, and the commercial activity tax that businesses pay was up 35 percent. That's after mising estimates by nearly 90 percent for March.
Non-auto sales taxes were up a little over 1.5 percent – that’s been a weak area for this fiscal year.
But a weakness in the April report was alcohol sales taxes – down 36 percent from forecasts. Overall, tax numbers are just a half percent off estimates, which means a slight surplus more than halfway through the fiscal year.
At this time last year, state lawmakers were having to trim $800 million from their budget because tax revenues were so far off estimates.
 

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
