Amazon Representatives Stop in Northeast Ohio

Representatives from Amazon were in Northeast Ohio Thursday to meet with elected officials and talk about what the company can do to aid small businesses.

The meeting took place at Tri-C's Corporate College East campus, just minutes away from where Amazon is building a fulfillment warehouse. Participants included the Mayors of Warrensville Heights and Euclid, and Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, whose district encompasses the future warehouse site. Speaking to an Amazon rep, Fudge said she hopes that as the company expands its presence in Ohio, it will commit to being a "good corporate partner."

“I hope you never forget that there are a whole lot of people in our communities that don't have access to the kind of technology that you use in your business. I mean, we're still fighting to get broadband in places that are more rural and more isolated," Fudge said.

And while Fudge and other officials mostly took turns praising Amazon for its investments in the state, they also said the company could do more to reach out to local business owners, especially those owned by minorities and veterans.