Report Says Bail Reform Presents An Economic Benefit

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 2, 2018 at 8:46 PM EDT
The Buckeye Institute's new report says bail reform could save millions.

Communities could stand to save tens of millions of dollars if the state moves to reform its bail system. A new report says, aside from issues of fairness and public safety, changing Ohio’s bail system means a huge cut to jail costs.
 
The report from the conservative think tank The Buckeye Institute says bail reform could save $67 million.  The group has joined other associations from across the political spectrum in calling for a new way of assessing bail, basing it off of a person’s risk to society. The Buckeye Institute’s Daniel Dew says a person should be considered innocent until proven guilty. “Being held pre-trial is an exception to that and it should only be done when a person poses a risk to the community or a judge finds that the person likely won’t come back for court but that should be the exception not the rule.” A bill to change the bail system is pending in the House. 

