ConxusNEO Convenes Tech Leaders and Businesses to Confront Growing Skills Gap

Akron nonprofit ConxusNEO is bringing tech leaders and local businesses together on Tuesday, April 17, to talk about the growing skills gap.

ConxusNEO vice president Michelle Collins says the event, ALIGN, will focus on how data-collection technology is shaping what companies need from their workers.

"At the end of this conversation, really what we want to do is walk away with some action items," says Collins. "Again, how is our community going to come together as talent stakeholders and create a sense of urgency to address how we might minimize the skills gap."

Discussions will center on the Internet of Things, a term for technology used to constantly collect and transmit information, and the need not just for people who can collect the data, but those who also have the skills to analyze it.