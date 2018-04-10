© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

ConxusNEO Convenes Tech Leaders and Businesses to Confront Growing Skills Gap

Published April 10, 2018 at 5:16 PM EDT
ALIGN IS SET TO TAKE PLACE IN AKRON APRIL 17.
ConxusNEO
/
ConxusNEO
ALIGN is set to take place in Akron April 17.

Akron nonprofit ConxusNEO is bringing tech leaders and local businesses together on Tuesday, April 17, to talk about the growing skills gap.

ConxusNEO vice president Michelle Collins says the event, ALIGN, will focus on how data-collection technology is shaping what companies need from their workers.

"At the end of this conversation, really what we want to do is walk away with some action items," says Collins. "Again, how is our community going to come together as talent stakeholders and create a sense of urgency to address how we might minimize the skills gap."

Discussions will center on the Internet of Things, a term for technology used to constantly collect and transmit information, and the need not just for people who can collect the data, but those who also have the skills to analyze it.

Tags

EconomyInternet of thingsConxusNEOentrepreneurship and innovation
Related Content