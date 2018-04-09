Ohio Economic Growth on the Rise

A new survey shows that local business leaders are optimistic about Ohio’s future.

PNC’s Ohio Economic Outlook for spring found four in 10 business owners expect to increase wages this year -- that’s up from 25 percent in the fall. A third expect to hire more full-time staff – a 20 percent jump.

PNC Economist Bill Adams says that the local optimism reflects a near complete rebound from the Great Recession.

“That recovery is now more or less over,” Adams says. “The unemployment is back down at a low level, and with more stimulus priming the pump in the United States, that is fueling solid growth at a time when we also have solid labor conditions.”

Adams says Ohio workers can look forward to a slightly faster wage gain and more job opportunities.