Economy

Ohio's Jobless Rate Falls for the Second Consecutive Month

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 23, 2018 at 6:42 PM EDT
photo of Monopoly house and coins
WKSU

The state’s jobless rate fell for the second straight month to its lowest level in a year. However, even those who think the state is on the right track economically are concerned about weakness in those numbers.

The unemployment rate for February was 4.5 percent, down two tenths of a point from January. Economist Andrew Kidd at the conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute says he’s pleased with the number of new jobs, but he says restrictions on occupational licenses and other laws and rules are holding back growth.

“When there are certain regulations in place and restrictions or burdens to finding jobs, people aren’t going to search and aren’t going to find the jobs they want.”

Ohio’s jobless rate is now much closer to the national rate of 4.1 percent, but the state’s job growth has been below the national average for 63 months.  

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
