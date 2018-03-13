© 2020 WKSU
Economy
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

Cleveland Clinic and JumpStart Select 12 Health Companies for Plug and Play Accelerator

Published March 13, 2018 at 6:56 PM EDT
photo of Global Center for Health Innovation
ANNIE WU
/
IDEASTREAM
The 12 selected startups will work in the Global Center for Health Innovation.

Twelve healthcare startups have been selected to join the Plug and Play business accelerator program in Cleveland.

The startups all use technology to improve healthcare -- from using virtual reality for physical therapy to creating a sensor that monitors sugar levels without drawing blood. The winners will be mentored by Plug and Play and Cleveland Clinic for three months at the Global Center for Health Innovation.

Connie Weisman is the vice president of corporate partnerships for Plug and Play.

“We’re hoping after this that Cleveland Clinic might pilot a program; they might do a proof of concept, they might help commercialize the technology. Cleveland Clinic could become a customer of the startup. So, those are the kinds of engagements we’re looking for," says Weisman.

Cleveland Clinic and JumpStart, a local business accelerator, helped judge the competition.

Below is the list of the selected startups:

