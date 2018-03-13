Cleveland Clinic and JumpStart Select 12 Health Companies for Plug and Play Accelerator
Twelve healthcare startups have been selected to join the Plug and Play business accelerator program in Cleveland.
The startups all use technology to improve healthcare -- from using virtual reality for physical therapy to creating a sensor that monitors sugar levels without drawing blood. The winners will be mentored by Plug and Play and Cleveland Clinic for three months at the Global Center for Health Innovation.
Connie Weisman is the vice president of corporate partnerships for Plug and Play.
“We’re hoping after this that Cleveland Clinic might pilot a program; they might do a proof of concept, they might help commercialize the technology. Cleveland Clinic could become a customer of the startup. So, those are the kinds of engagements we’re looking for," says Weisman.
Cleveland Clinic and JumpStart, a local business accelerator, helped judge the competition.
Below is the list of the selected startups:
- Alertgy, a Florida-based company, creates monitors to measure glucose levels that don't require drawing blood.
- CancerAid is an app for doctors and cancer patients that provides useful information on symptoms and provides community newsfeeds.
- CloudMedX combines diagnostics and machine learning using lab data, doctors' notes, patient info.
- Gyant, a self-described "health robot," is an app that asks users questions and, depending on the typed responses of the patient, offers diagnoses or suggestions for care.
- HealthTensor streamlines and automates documentation and the analysis of medical records.
- InsightRX uses machine learning to predict necessary dosages for patients.
- KENZEN produces wearable sensors aimed at preventing heat-related health concerns.
- Navimize is a site that alerts patients of long wait times to see medical experts.
- OWKIN researches medical data using mathematical models to help "differentiate productive leads from dead ends."
- Valencell develops wearable heart rate monitors that fit in earbuds, watches and armbands.
- Video Therapy uses motion-tracking devices during live video sessions to help physical therapy patients exercise at home.
- VRHealth uses virtual reality technology to gather physical therapy patient data.