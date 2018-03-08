JACK Cleveland Casino Sees Revenue Drop As Other Ohio Casinos And Racinos Show Gains

Revenue at JACK Casino Cleveland was down slightly last month, even as the state’s other casinos – and especially racinos – showed continued growth.

The casino’s February revenue was down about $200,000 year-over-year, as well as month-to-month. The numbers at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, however, were up $600,000 from last year at this time.

Ohio University Gaming Professor Alan Silver says that could partly be due to the Cleveland casino’s name change in 2016, from “Horseshoe” – a well-established gaming brand – to “JACK.” But he also says racinos have other advantages.

“You know the traffic [and] the crime factor [and] parking situation. It’s very easy and convenient to stay in the suburbs. Nowadays, the amenity packages out there are really fantastic.”

Silver says racinos are generally doing better because of their amenities, such as heated outdoor smoking areas, comedy and music shows, and even a Bernie Kosar steakhouse at the Hard Rock Rocksino in Northfield.

“You’ve got to look into the whole entertainment package: the food and beverage options, the type of entertainment, types of events you have, the marketing program, player’s club and reward system. It’s really an all-encompassing factor that determines how well the property is going to do.”

Statewide, Silver sees racinos continuing to grow as they push to add table games, something that Gov. Kasich has been opposed to.