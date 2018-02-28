© 2020 WKSU
Economy
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

NE Ohio Rep. Ryan Says Comeback Cities Tour Generated Conversation and $100,000

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 28, 2018 at 7:23 PM EST
Tim Ryan and Comeback Cities participants
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU
Rep. Tim Ryan hoste last weeks tour in Youngstown and Akron. He says it built on a $75,000 investment already announced in Youngstown.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan says a visit by West Coast venture capitalists to the Midwest last week has paid its first dividend. 

The Comeback Cities tour highlighted entrepreneurs in Youngstown, Akron, Detroit, Flint and South Bend. Congressman Ryan, who sponsored the tour, said Robert Wolf of a fund called 32 Advisors, is pledging $100,000 in new money to a Flint startup initiative as a result of the tour.

Ryan says the venture capitalists know job growth is now tied almost entirely to startups. And thanks to the tour, the capitalists are also discussing investments in Akron.

“They know it doesn’t just happen in Silicon Valley. And there’s a different workforce here, there’s a different culture, there’s different ideas coming out of here. And they want to help and they’re being good people but the reality is they’re going to get first pick and the cool stuff coming out of Akron, the cool companies coming out of Akron.”

Ryan says another benefit of the tour may be Akron-area investors putting money into some of the funds, enabling them to help lure capital back to startups in this region that are good bets.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
