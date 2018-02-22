© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

Silicon Valley Money Men and Women Look for Ohio Investments

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 22, 2018 at 4:33 AM EST
M.L. SCHULTZE
WKSU
/
HEISER AND PACHISIA
Akron entrepreneur Rob Heiser talks to Nitin Pachisia (right) and other Silicon Valley investors about the derth of money for startups locally.

More than a dozen Silicon Valley venture capitalists are taking a closer look this week at what are often dismissed as rust-belt cities: places like Youngstown, Akron and Detroit. They’re trying to figure out if there’s a match to be made with their money and the region’s strengths. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports on the Akron stop on what’s being called the Comeback Cities tour.

The smell of the city’s rubber history still lingers in the stairwells in the old B.F. Goodrich plant on the south side of Akron’s downtown.

But the discussion among the more than two dozen people in a loft conference room at what's now the Bounce Innovation Hub is about the future – and ways venture capitalists can stop flying over the Midwest and start investing in it. Congressman Tim Ryan, who helped organize the three-day tour, says the region’s argument is economic and beyond.

Tim Ryan and Comeback Cities participants
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU
/
WKSU
Congressman Tim Ryan (right) says the booming economy needs to be spread more evenly through America.

“The economics match up to where these venture capital funds and businesses could say I could locate there, do the same thing I’m doing in Silicon Valley and cut a third of my costs just out of the gate. Plus you get entrepreneurs that are hungry, you get people that are graduating from the schools that are hungry and will work their rear ends off for you.”

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan told the group he’s counting on three things to revive his city: millennials, entrepreneurs and immigrants.

Nitin Pachisia, an immigrant from India who started a Silicon Valley fund 40 years ago to invest in immigrant startups, said that perspective was important for him to hear.

“I go where the talent is. So what I’m trying to do is get closer to the entrepreneurs, where they are, instead of sitting in our bubble and expecting them to come to us.”

Rob Heiser founded a startup 10 years ago in Akron called Segmint. It provides data analytics primarily to financial institutions. He acknowledges local investors are often more conservative and wary of start-ups.

“If you’re trying to do something that’s transformative, there’s no big access to funds here. There’s a huge gap."

The tour continues today in Detroit and Flint and wraps up in South Bend tomorrow.

Tags

EconomyComeback Cities TourTim RyanRob HeiserNitin PachisiaBOUNCEentrepreneurship and innovation
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content