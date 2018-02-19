Warren's Packard-Delphi Complex Could be in Play Again

A recent bankruptcy court ruling could clear the way for the sale of the Packard-Delphi industrial site in Warren.

Former Warren native Christopher Alan owns AutoParkit. The international automated garage company is expanding and he wants its manufacturing to be at the old Packard site. But, he’s been unable to buy it from the local owner. Now, that owner is out of the picture. Following a bankruptcy filing a trustee is in control of selling the property.

Warren Safety-Service Director Enzo Cantalamessa says he and other economic development planners are optimistic Alan will be able to close the deal because he has the finances.

“He’s also the only one that has obtained the commitment of Jobs Ohio and Ohio EPA to work with him on the clean up of the property.”

The site is believed to be contaminated from decades of industrial operations.