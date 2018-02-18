Ohio House Considers Allowing Craft Beer Sales at Farmers Markets

Ohio made it legal in 2016 for local wines to be sold at farmers markets. Craft beer could be next.

State Reps. Steve Hambley of Brunswick and Cleveland’s Martin Sweeney drafted the Ohio Proud Craft Beer Act.

The bill would allow farmer’s markets to hold sample beer tastings and sell a limited amount of the finished product. It would also give beer made with Ohio-grown ingredients an “Ohio Proud” certification. Hambley says the legislation would give local brewers a broader market.

“The idea is to have access to more consumers, educate them about the variety of beers as well as for those breweries that are just starting to grow. They can get the consumer awareness of their product.”

According to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, Ohio ranks fourth in the country for craft-beer production. The bill is currently waiting for a committee assignment.