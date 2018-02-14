© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Ohio's Sen. Brown Promises Trump his Support on a NAFTA Redo if it Protects Workers

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 14, 2018 at 4:12 PM EST
photo of Sherrod Brown
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown says he can provide as many as two-dozen Democratic votes if the Trump administration’s renegotiation of NAFTA includes the right protections for workers.  WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on yesterday’s trade meeting.

Brown and Republican Sen. Rob Portman were among the members of Congress called to the White House this week to discuss trade negotiations, including the reworking of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Brown says he’s been in regular touch with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who is from northeast Ohio. Brown is pushing for changes in NAFTA including Buy American provisions and an overhaul in the dispute settlement process. 

“If this renegotiated NAFTA is good for workers, and that means farmers, it means industrial workers, it means service workers, if this bill is good for Ohio workers, I will not just support it, I’ll be the first to support it. And I will bring, because I’m the leader on the Democratic side on trade, I could bring 20 to 25 members with me.”

Supporters of NAFTA say it has been a boon to Ohio agriculture. Sen. Portman – who was himself a trade rep – says he supports a modernization of the trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Tags

EconomyNAFTANorth American Free Trade AgreementSherrod BrownRob PortmanRobert Lighthizer
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze