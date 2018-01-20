Left to Right: eBay CEO Devin Wenig, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, and Warren Mayor Doug Franklin.

The city of Akron is teaming up with eBay to help its brick and mortar businesses make the move toward a digital marketplace.

They’re passionate about their customers, they are hiring, they are exciting and full of energy. We love entrepreneurs! We’re builders, and the sense I get is that Akron is a building town, and that’s why we’re here.

Ebay’s CEO Dan Wenig told small business owners and media his reasoning for eBay’s interest in making Akron their pilot city for the “Retail Revival” initiative.

The program is meant to connect Main Street business owners to the digital marketplace. Akron is the first U.S. city to be a part of it.

This will allow business owners to take their marketing in a new direction.

Akron Becomes The First City to Partner with eBay to Spur Local Retail Sales

So, a company like eBay coming in with the vast resources that they have to grow exposure of our company is critical.

Akron’s “TinyCircuits” founder and president Ken Burns knows that with eBay’s help, his company can grow further through the digital marketplace.