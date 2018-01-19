© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Ohio's Unemployment Is At Its Lowest In Almost a Year

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 19, 2018 at 11:35 PM EST
Help Wanted Sign
Shuttershock

Ohio’s unemployment rate inched down in December. 

Ohio's unemployment rate was 4.7 percent last month, down a tenth of a point from November. That’s the lowest level since March of last year. The number of unemployed Ohioans has decreased by 14,000 in the past year from 284,000.

The December unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.0 percent in December 2016, but it’s still off from October 2015, when the jobless rate was at its lowest point in 14 years. And the state’s unemployment rate last month was more than a half a point higher than the nation’s, which was just over 4 percent last month.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
