Ohio's Unemployment Is At Its Lowest In Almost a Year

Ohio’s unemployment rate inched down in December.

Ohio's unemployment rate was 4.7 percent last month, down a tenth of a point from November. That’s the lowest level since March of last year. The number of unemployed Ohioans has decreased by 14,000 in the past year from 284,000.

The December unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.0 percent in December 2016, but it’s still off from October 2015, when the jobless rate was at its lowest point in 14 years. And the state’s unemployment rate last month was more than a half a point higher than the nation’s, which was just over 4 percent last month.