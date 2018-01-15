Honda Accord wins North American Car of the Year Award

The Ohio-made Honda Accord was named North American Car of the Year today.

The Accord has been around for decades, but it’s the latest generation that really caught the attention of journalists at the North American International Auto Show.

The 2018 Accord has a sleeker body and the Accord’s first turbocharged engine. For the more practical drivers, it boasts the latest safety features and the largest trunk in a class including the Chevy Malibu, Ford Fusion, and Toyota Camry.

This marks the third straight year that Honda leaves the North American auto show with a major award. In 2016, the Honda Civic was named 2016 Car of the Year, and the Honda Ridgeline was named 2017 Truck of the Year.