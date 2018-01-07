© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Economy

December Tax Revenues Dip Slightly in Ohio

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 7, 2018 at 9:29 PM EST
photo of Tim Keen
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state budget office’s forecasts of how much money will come in each month continue to be very close to reality, as of the totals from the first six months of this fiscal year.

Personal income tax revenues were off estimates by less than a million dollars, and the state is still up more than $27 million.  State Budget Director Tim Keen acknowledges all income, sales and other taxes were down almost $12 million last month, but the state is running a $17.5 million surplus.

“Given the fact that last year we had significant challenges and we missed our estimates substantially, we worked real hard when we put the budget together to have conservative estimates to base the budget upon,” he said.

Last fiscal year, revenues midded projections for 11 of 12 months, leading to a budget deficit of almost a billion dollars.

Tags

Economy, Tim Keen, Ohio tax revenue, Tax revenues, Ohio budget shortfall, Ohio budget
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
