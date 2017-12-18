© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Efforts to Fix Ohio's Unemployment Compensation Fund Are Delayed Again

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 18, 2017 at 8:46 PM EST
photo of Cliff Rosenberger and Ohio Representatives
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

After more than a year of negotiations, a fix to shore up the fund that Ohio uses to pay benefits to jobless workers is no closer to reality.

For months, Republican leaders said they hoped to bring the bill to at least a committee vote, but they’ve recessed for the holidays without taking action on it. House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says the situation with the unemployment compensation fund is growing critical.

“I don’t think we can even cover a month of where we need to before we go start having issues where we’re looking to have to go out and start borrowing again,” he said.

Employers were hit with a penalty when the state failed to repay within two years the more than $3 billion it borrowed from the federal government during the great recession. The current bill would raise the taxable wage paid by employers and would cut the number of weeks workers can get benefits, and would require them to pay into the fund as well.  Both labor and business say they have serious concerns.

Tags

Economyunemployment compensationCliff RosenbergerUnemployment benefitsbusinessLabor
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content